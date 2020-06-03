BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University will have no fans in attendance when the school hosts the Men's Basketball Division III first and second round games Friday and Saturday.

The school announced on its website that the because of the recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, "we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators."

Yeshiva University gets the action started at 1:00 pm when the school faces Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Host school Johns Hopkins is scheduled to face Penn State Harrisburg at 6:00 pm.

Both games, and Sunday's second round game between the two winners, can be watched online.

Refunds for tickets purchased for this weekend's games can be obtained through the Johns Hopkins athletic department.

In the school's press release, Johns Hopkins says no decision has been made on any other events on campus.

"We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis," says the school in the release.

Johns Hopkins' men's lacrosse team is scheduled to host second ranked Syracuse in a meeting between the two traditional lacrosse powerhouses. As of early Friday morning, that game will go ahead as planned with spectators.

RELATED: Coronavirus 101: DMV impact | Here's what you need to know

RELATED: 3 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Montgomery Co. Maryland

RELATED: Montgomery County Public Schools to remain open after coronavirus hits Maryland

RELATED: Coronavirus Q&A: Infectious disease specialist and CBS' travel editor answer your questions

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.