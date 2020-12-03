ARLINGTON, Va. — The Honor Flight Network is postponing all trips through April 30 in response to increased concerns over the coronavirus.

This news comes after the CDC recommends that adults over the age of 60 are particularly at risk and should avoid non-essential air travel.

The Honor Flight program is a national non-profit organization that honors our country's veterans by transporting them to D.C. to visit memorials in their honor.

"Unfortunately, the vast majority of the veterans we serve fall into the CDC’s high-risk category," according to the press release. "Many of the veterans also live in community settings, such as retirement homes or assisted living facilities, where the risk of spreading illness is extremely high."

Honor Flight trips are often a once in a lifetime opportunity for America’s veterans, so the organization does its best to keep all trips on time and on schedule.

At the same time, Honor Flight’s highest priority during trips is to maintain the veterans’ safety.

The need to extend the suspension will continue to be assessed as time progresses, program officials said.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the commonwealth has 15 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19: one in Alexandria, one in Arlington, three in Fairfax, one in Loudoun, one in Spotsylvania, one in Hanover, two in Virginia Beach and one in Westmoreland.

State epidemiologist Lilian Peake said the risk in Virginia remains low and said currently there is no community spread of the virus, as all cases of been linked to overseas travel.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam held a briefing on the coronavirus Wednesday morning to share details on the commonwealth's plan to deal with the outbreak.

Northam said a proposed budget to fund any state needs regarding the coronavirus should be approved by Thursday. As of now, the commonwealth is planning and preparing for the possibility of telework for Virginia state employees and has implemented safety measures for schools, hospitals, transportation, and the elderly.

The commonwealth is prepared to declare a state of emergency when the time is right and when officials believe the state needs those tools, Northam said.

