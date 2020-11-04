ARLINGTON, Va. — Easter weekend is going to look and feel a lot different for the nation's faithful as churches around the country have been forced to take their services online to limit the number of people in one place.

"We thought this was going to be a seven-to-14-day ordeal. Now it's turned into almost like normal,” Dr. Albert Jackson, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, said.

Churches and other institutions of faith have had to quickly transition into virtual spaces during the pandemic.

“For us it was a whole new frontier,” said Marshall Griffin, pastoral resident at Redeemer Church of Arlington.

Griffin said his church had never streamed their service prior to the pandemic, but now it has become their only option.

The past few weeks have provided churches time to get the kinks out as they enter one of the biggest weekend for church services.

“It's a weekend where, prior to a couple weeks ago, we were planning on having a big block party," Griffin said.

The Ebenezer Baptist Church did Sunday service on Facebook live, a way to stay connected during the pandemic.

WUSA

For some churches, a lack of people in pews also means no tithes are coming in – the tithes many churches rely on to operate.

“We're still evaluating what is this going to look like over the long term," Griffin said. “Just looking at the last couple of weeks, we haven't seen a huge divergence, and one reason for that is that we have already encouraged our people to switch to giving online if they're able to.”

Other churches have shifted gears to offer online giving as well.

“But all of this is really stretching us because we can't physically be in touch and hug kids, cry together, laugh together,” Jackson said.

To combat the loneliness some are feeling right now, Pastor Taft Quincey Heatley of Shiloh Baptist Church said they’re asking members to invite people virtually to church. He hopes that will allow people near and far to have the capability to watch together, rather than attend Easter services apart.

During Easter weekend, the Virginia Dept. of Health is encouraging people to keep their traditions, whether getting dressed up or going outside in the yard in place of a sunrise service.

These three pastors will keep the Easter tradition alive, and are offering messages of hope.

Three Northern Virginia pastors all share a similar message on Good Friday, one of hope.

WUSA

"Don't throw in the towel. Understand, our children of God, that the best is still yet to come,” Jackson said.

"Easter Sunday is coming. Something glorious can come on the other side of the brokenness," Griffin said.

“We’re still church, even in the midst of a pandemic. I want to encourage people to continue to dream big. I know that we're in the midst of a crisis, and people are hurting. I want them to know that God cares about them,” Heatley said.

