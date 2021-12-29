'This is not March 2020' | Maryland governor urges common sense, boosters as state surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Gov. Larry Hogan said the state is taking action to deal with the surge in cases brought on by the omicron variant.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan is urging people in Maryland to get vaccine in booster shots as COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have now reached record levels.

In a statement Wednesday, Hogan outlined the actions his administration is taking to deal with the surge brought on by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Earlier this month, we established a surge operations center to optimize bed capacity and fully utilize the alternate care sites we have kept in place. We have worked closely with our licensing boards to augment the healthcare workforce, and we have committed an additional $100 million for hospitals and nursing homes to address urgent staffing needs. Under a state health directive, hospitals are required to implement pandemic plans to suspend elective surgeries and manage their patient census. Whatever resources hospital systems have requested, we are providing," Hogan said in a statement.

Hogan also said that in preparation for increased demand for testing, his administration has begun to distribute 500,000 at-home rapid test kits through local health departments and the BWI Airport, as well as expanding the days and hours for state-run testing sites. Hogan said he is also using the Maryland National Guard to help.

"I have mobilized the Maryland National Guard to stand up multiple surge testing sites, and directed state health officials to take whatever steps are necessary to acquire additional at-home rapid test kits," Hogan said.

Hogan said that while these steps are being taken, the best defense against the virus is to get vaccinated and get a booster shot.