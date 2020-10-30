Gov. Hogan: Maryland's state of emergency renewed

Maryland reported 962 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, its highest single-day count since Aug. 1.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ahead of Halloween weekend, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that Maryland's state of emergency order would once again be extended. This marks the 10th time Hogan has reissued the emergency order since March 5.

“While Maryland’s positivity and case rates remain lower than most states in America, we are closely monitoring increases in some of our key health metrics as well as rising numbers in states across the country,” Hogan said. “This crisis is far from over, and this virus does not recognize state borders. I want to remind Marylanders that the only way to keep our state open for business is to avoid traveling to hotspots and continue following the public health guidelines. We cannot let our guard down, and we must remain vigilant.”

The order also allows the State Board of Elections to establish voting centers available to all registered voters choosing to vote in person on Nov.3, so that residents can use any voting center in their county of residence.

Maryland reported 962 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, its highest single-day count since Aug. 1. Cases in the state have risen sharply over the past week, with Maryland’s seven-day average increasing by 22% over just seven days.

This crisis is far from over, and this virus does not recognize state borders. As Halloween weekend approaches, I want to again remind Marylanders that the only way to keep our state open for business is to continue following public health guidelines. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 30, 2020

While most of the state is in Phase 3 of reopening, Montgomery and Prince George's counties have remained in Phase 2, despite Hogan urging all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland to move to the third and final phase of the state’s coronavirus recovery plan.

"With our health metrics continuing to remain low and stable, local jurisdictions should be focused on our economic health and well-being as well," Hogan said in a press conference on Oct. 22.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have both seen significant increases in their daily coronavirus averages over the past two weeks. Both counties are now averaging more than 130 new cases of the virus a day – which, for Montgomery County in particular, is its highest point since early June.

Here's what reopened under Phase 3 of the roadmap to recovery plan:

Indoor theaters: 50% capacity, or 100 people per auditorium

50% capacity, or 100 people per auditorium Outdoor venues: 50% capacity, or 250 people

50% capacity, or 250 people Outdoor sporting and entertainment venues : 10% capacity

: 10% capacity Retail establishments and religious facilities: 75% capacity

75% capacity Indoor dining : 75% capacity

: 75% capacity Nursing homes and assisted living facilities: limited indoor visitation at facilities with no active cases in the last 14 days and no outbreak testing in progress

limited indoor visitation at facilities with no active cases in the last 14 days and no outbreak testing in progress Day cares: return to full teacher-to-child ratios and capacities for which they are licensed