Hogan, Maryland warn residents about coronavirus donation scams

"Con artists take advantage of emergencies, like the coronavirus pandemic, to fleece individual donors from their hard-earned cash.”

WASHINGTON — Gov. Larry Hogan, Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith and Attorney General Brian E. Frosh are warning Maryland residents to be aware of scams and deceptive practices when donating to coronavirus causes, especially during the #GivingTuesdayNow event.

“Con artists take advantage of emergencies, like the coronavirus pandemic, to fleece individual donors from their hard-earned cash,” cautioned Secretary Wobensmith. “Marylanders are generous and readily step up to help neighbors around our state and around the world,” said Secretary Wobensmith, who warns citizens to research charities before donating, especially to unknown or little-known charities.

Charities who solicit money in Maryland must register with the Office of the Secretary of State before they can begin to solicit money, according to state officials.

“Be sure you know who you are giving to, and remember it is best to give directly to well-established, reputable charitable organizations,” cautions Attorney General Frosh.

Here are some red flags that should help you question whether a charity is worthy of your support:

Did the organization refuse to send you written material or financial information?

Did the solicitor offer to send a person to collect your contribution?

Did the charity send you an invoice or statement that indicates a payment due for a contribution you never pledged?

Does the organization’s name and logo closely resemble another charity with a similar purpose?

Check our website to confirm if a charity is authorized to raise money in Maryland here.

For more tips on how to give wisely, Marylanders can visit the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection Division publication Consumer's Edge Charitable Giving Tips.