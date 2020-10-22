Hogan: $250M from Maryland's rainy day fund will go to businesses struggling during coronavirus

The new initiative doubles the state’s total commitment to COVID-19 emergency economic relief for Marylanders to $500 million.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday that he plans to use $250 million from Maryland’s "Rainy Day Fund" for small businesses, local entertainment venues, arts organizations and Main Streets impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have directed our entire team in each agency to ensure that this much-needed funding gets out the door to our struggling citizens and small businesses as quickly as possible, Hogan said. "We also intend to work closely with our local partners so that they can assist in expeditiously getting this money into the hands of those who need it most."

Through the "Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative," Hogan is doubling the state’s commitment to emergency economic relief to $500 million through a combination of new and existing programs.

Hogan claimed Maryland was able to keep over 70% of businesses open during the peak of the pandemic, with 98% of them reopening by mid-June. The state was able to reopen 100% of businesses in September.

He also cited that “the failure of Washington” will have a devastating impact when it comes to businesses in the state.

“We need both parties in Washington to stop playing politics, to end the gridlock, and to get this done for the American people," Hogan said "Our small business community and our struggling Marylanders who depend on them for their jobs cannot afford to wait any longer.”

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot issued a statement Thursday saying this new effort is “simply not enough."

“Today’s announcement by Governor Hogan is a good start, but it’s simply not enough. Nearly half of the $250 million is being set aside without explanation on how and when it will be used," Franchot said. "Contrary to the governor’s analysis of our fiscal posture, we are in a position to do more without taking another penny from the Rainy Day Fund."

To view the news conference in full, click below:

During the governor's Thursday coronavirus news briefing, Hogan called for all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland to move to the third and final phase of the state’s coronavirus recovery plan, as several counties have not made the transition yet.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties as well as Anne Arundel County, remain in the second phase of the recovery plan, according to Gov. Hogan's office.

“Solving and slowing the spread of this virus and saving lives continues to be our most important priority,” Hogan said, “With our health metrics continuing to remain low and stable, local jurisdictions should be focused on our economic health and well-being as well."

According to Hogan, Maryland remains one of only eight states where new coronavirus cases are low and continue to stay low. He added the CDC cites Maryland as among the lowest in the nation on new deaths, with 0.7 new deaths per 100,000.