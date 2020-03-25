WASHINGTON — With many restaurants, shop and businesses across the country closing to combat the spread of the coronavirus, people are losing jobs or are having the work they do day to day, furloughed.

But there are businesses that are hiring during the COVID-19 coronavirus, including grocery stores, Amazon and fast food companies that are delivering.

Here is a look at businesses that are hiring during the coronavirus:

Amazon

Amazon is looking at hiring around 100,000 workers. The company announced the move earlier in March. The online retailer will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees.

Walmart

In a release from the company, Walmart said it has more than 150,000 job opportunities for help who have lost jobs. The company said it's in need of more workers to help fill demands at its stores during the coronavirus. Learn more about what they are hiring for here.

Dollar General

The dollar store retail company is looking to hiring 50,000 workers

by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.



“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer.

You can learn more about positions with the company here.

PepsiCo.

PepsiCo also announced it will hire 6,000 new, full-time, full-benefit front-line employees across the U.S. in the coming months.

"With COVID-19 reshaping the way we run our business and live our lives, it's important that we acknowledge the people keeping us steady during turbulent times, notably the heroic work of the millions of doctors, nurses, and health care professionals around the world," said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo. "At the same time, there is important work being done in other sectors, including our own, to help maintain the supply of foods and beverages. We couldn't be prouder of our PepsiCo team for the role they play in restocking pantries and refrigerators."

Learn more about PepsiCo. and its employment opportunities here.

Pizza Hut

Hiring for more than 30,000 open positions currently available nationwide. Company expediting the onboarding process to have new drivers trained and on the road in five hours.

Learn more about Pizza Hut's plans and jobs available here.

Dominos

Dominos is looking for both part and full time employees,

"While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone," said Richard Allison, Domino's chief executive officer. "Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry."

Learn more about when and where Dominos is hiring here.

Papa John's

Papa John’s announced today the company is hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members. The pizza company is committed to the communities it serves by delivering meals and offering carryout, meeting a valuable need during these challenging times.

Learn more about the jobs being offered and the hiring process here.

7-Eleven

The company says it will be hiring for up to 20,000 more jobs to help supply the demand it is seeing at its stores.

“7‑Eleven is a neighborhood store and it’s our priority to serve the communities in which we operate during this unprecedented crisis,” said 7‑Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto. “Between 7‑Eleven, Inc. and our franchised business owners, we expect as many as 20,000 store employees to be hired in the coming months. This will provide job opportunities and ensure 7‑Eleven stores remain clean and in-stock with the goods our customers need during this critical time.”

You can learn more about what the company is doing here.

