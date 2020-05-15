Here's who is reopening around the DMV and who isn't

With different approaches and some delaying reopening, it can be confusing to know what counties are starting to open up. Here's a breakdown.

WASHINGTON — On Friday, the first phase of reopening in both Maryland and Virginia kicked off, with many businesses beginning to reopen and stay-at-home orders expiring. But not all counties followed suit, as some have yet to see a needed downward trend in case numbers and have yet to meet necessary health criteria.

Here's a look at what jurisdictions in the DMV are following reopening guidelines and which ones are delaying them.

Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan lifted the stay-at-home order for the state beginning at 5 p.m. on May 15, instead of replacing it with a "Safer at Home” advisory that will not be enforced by the rule of law.

Phase 1 of reopening Maryland will allow retail, salon services and worship services to resume with limitations like social distancing and mask-wearing needed. Gatherings of more than 10 are still prohibited.

Hogan acknowledged during his reopening press conference May 13 that four of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions – including Montgomery County and Prince George's – account for 70% of the state's cases. Counties who are apprehensive about opening are allowed to open at their own pace as long as they do not meet the governor’s guidelines.

"We fully understand not all counties are in the same situation," Hogan said.

"I want to be very clear that while lifting the stay-at-home order is a positive step forward, it does not mean that we are safe, or that this crisis is over," Hogan said. "Low risk does not mean no risk."

Reopening:

Frederick County: Phased-in approach on May 15, retail spaces smaller than 10,000 square feet to reopen at 50% capacity. If cases don't increase and hospitalization rates go down in the next two weeks, more businesses will reopen.

Phased-in approach on May 15, retail spaces smaller than 10,000 square feet to reopen at 50% capacity. If cases don't increase and hospitalization rates go down in the next two weeks, more businesses will reopen. Anne Arundel County: Slower phased in reopening on May 15. retail is a curbside pickup. Salons and barbershops are appointments only.

Slower phased in reopening on May 15. retail is a curbside pickup. Salons and barbershops are appointments only. Howard County: Slower phased-in reopening on May 15. Manufacturing can restart, barbershops and salons can reopen with appointment only. Pet grooming, animal adoption and car washes can restart at 50% capacity.

Delaying reopening:

Montgomery County - Stay-at-home order still in place

Stay-at-home order still in place Prince Georges's County - Stay-at-home order in place until June 1

- Stay-at-home order in place until June 1 Baltimore County: Stay-at-home order still in place

Virginia





Governor Ralph Northam is allowing most western and southern parts of the commonwealth to reopen certain businesses and outdoor activities. Hotspot areas in the commonwealth, such as Northern Virginia, are to remain closed until at least May 29.

“As I have said, it’s important that the commonwealth as a whole can meet key health metrics before moving into Phase 1," Northam said. "The Phase 1 policies are a floor, not a ceiling,” Northam said in a statement.

Virginia localities that will not reopen on May 15, and instead target May 29:

Loudoun County

Fairfax County

City of Alexandria

Arlington County

Prince William County

Fairfax City

Manassas

Manassas Park

Falls Church

Herndon

Dumfries

Leesburg

Vienna

Richmond

Accomack County

Other localities are reopening, like Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Here's what else Phase 1 will look like in the rest of Virginia beginning May 15:

Retail stores will be able to host up to 50% of a store's capacity,

Restaurants and breweries will still have curbside and takeout. If they already have a required permit, breweries and restaurants are allowed to serve on outdoor seating at 50% of their capacity.

Entertainment and amusement businesses remain closed

Fitness centers remain closed unless there is an outdoor exercise area

Beaches are for exercise and fishing only

Places of worship can have 50 percent indoor capacity and drive-through services

Barbershops and salons will be appointment only with strict social distancing and a requirement of face coverings.

Private campgrounds can reopen

State parks will still be day use only, with a slow phase-in of overnight camping

Child care remains open for essential workers only

Overnight summer camps will remain closed.

Policies to keep customers and workers separate at in-person businesses

Conferences and trade shows limited, as short as possible

No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals

individuals Short breaks for workers to wash hands

Outdoor fitness activities only





D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended D.C.'s stay-at-home order for an additional three weeks until June 8. Originally, the order was set to expire on May 15.

Nonessential businesses are to remain closed until June 8 and mass gatherings are still banned in D.C.

Bowser said that infections have not declined enough to start officially reopening the capital, although new cases in the District have declined slightly over the last week.

She also launched a Reopen D.C. Advisory Group, comprised of city government and community leaders, to monitor and guide how D.C. will reopen.

The advisory group will have 12 committees focused on key areas and will be advised by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Here's what you can do in D.C. right now:

Note: Outdoor activities should not be conducted with others other than those from the same household.

Engage in essential activities, including obtaining medical care that cannot be provided through telehealth and obtaining food and essential household goods.

Perform or access essential governmental functions.

Work at essential businesses.

Engage in essential travel.

Engage in allowable recreational activities, as defined by the mayor's order, such as walking, hiking, dog walking, biking, rollerblading, scootering, skateboarding, playing tennis, golfing, gardening, and other activities.

