Here's who is reopening around the DMV and who isn't

WASHINGTON — On Friday, the first phase of reopening in both Maryland and Virginia kicked off, with many businesses beginning to reopen and stay-at-home orders expiring. But not all counties followed suit, as some have yet to see a needed downward trend in case numbers and have yet to meet necessary health criteria.
Here's a look at what jurisdictions in the DMV are following reopening guidelines and which ones are delaying them.
Maryland
Governor Larry Hogan lifted the stay-at-home order for the state beginning at 5 p.m. on May 15, instead of replacing it with a "Safer at Home” advisory that will not be enforced by the rule of law.
Phase 1 of reopening Maryland will allow retail, salon services and worship services to resume with limitations like social distancing and mask-wearing needed. Gatherings of more than 10 are still prohibited.
Hogan acknowledged during his reopening press conference May 13 that four of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions – including Montgomery County and Prince George's – account for 70% of the state's cases. Counties who are apprehensive about opening are allowed to open at their own pace as long as they do not meet the governor’s guidelines.
"We fully understand not all counties are in the same situation," Hogan said.
"I want to be very clear that while lifting the stay-at-home order is a positive step forward, it does not mean that we are safe, or that this crisis is over," Hogan said. "Low risk does not mean no risk."
Reopening:
- Frederick County: Phased-in approach on May 15, retail spaces smaller than 10,000 square feet to reopen at 50% capacity. If cases don't increase and hospitalization rates go down in the next two weeks, more businesses will reopen.
- Anne Arundel County: Slower phased in reopening on May 15. retail is a curbside pickup. Salons and barbershops are appointments only.
- Howard County: Slower phased-in reopening on May 15. Manufacturing can restart, barbershops and salons can reopen with appointment only. Pet grooming, animal adoption and car washes can restart at 50% capacity.
Delaying reopening:
- Montgomery County - Stay-at-home order still in place
- Prince Georges's County - Stay-at-home order in place until June 1
- Baltimore County: Stay-at-home order still in place
Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam is allowing most western and southern parts of the commonwealth to reopen certain businesses and outdoor activities. Hotspot areas in the commonwealth, such as Northern Virginia, are to remain closed until at least May 29.
“As I have said, it’s important that the commonwealth as a whole can meet key health metrics before moving into Phase 1," Northam said. "The Phase 1 policies are a floor, not a ceiling,” Northam said in a statement.
Virginia localities that will not reopen on May 15, and instead target May 29:
- Loudoun County
- Fairfax County
- City of Alexandria
- Arlington County
- Prince William County
- Fairfax City
- Manassas
- Manassas Park
- Falls Church
- Herndon
- Dumfries
- Leesburg
- Vienna
- Richmond
- Accomack County
Other localities are reopening, like Virginia Beach and Norfolk.
Here's what else Phase 1 will look like in the rest of Virginia beginning May 15:
- Retail stores will be able to host up to 50% of a store's capacity,
- Restaurants and breweries will still have curbside and takeout. If they already have a required permit, breweries and restaurants are allowed to serve on outdoor seating at 50% of their capacity.
- Entertainment and amusement businesses remain closed
- Fitness centers remain closed unless there is an outdoor exercise area
- Beaches are for exercise and fishing only
- Places of worship can have 50 percent indoor capacity and drive-through services
- Barbershops and salons will be appointment only with strict social distancing and a requirement of face coverings.
- Private campgrounds can reopen
- State parks will still be day use only, with a slow phase-in of overnight camping
- Child care remains open for essential workers only
- Overnight summer camps will remain closed.
- Policies to keep customers and workers separate at in-person businesses
- Conferences and trade shows limited, as short as possible
- No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals
- Short breaks for workers to wash hands
- Outdoor fitness activities only
D.C.
Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended D.C.'s stay-at-home order for an additional three weeks until June 8. Originally, the order was set to expire on May 15.
Nonessential businesses are to remain closed until June 8 and mass gatherings are still banned in D.C.
Bowser said that infections have not declined enough to start officially reopening the capital, although new cases in the District have declined slightly over the last week.
She also launched a Reopen D.C. Advisory Group, comprised of city government and community leaders, to monitor and guide how D.C. will reopen.
The advisory group will have 12 committees focused on key areas and will be advised by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Here's what you can do in D.C. right now:
Note: Outdoor activities should not be conducted with others other than those from the same household.
- Engage in essential activities, including obtaining medical care that cannot be provided through telehealth and obtaining food and essential household goods.
- Perform or access essential governmental functions.
- Work at essential businesses.
- Engage in essential travel.
- Engage in allowable recreational activities, as defined by the mayor's order, such as walking, hiking, dog walking, biking, rollerblading, scootering, skateboarding, playing tennis, golfing, gardening, and other activities.
- Going to the grocery store to buy groceries or supplies for you and/or your household.
- Engaging in activities that are essential for your health and safety of one's self, family, household members, pets, or livestock, including such things as seeking medical or behavioral health or emergency services, and obtaining medication or medical supplies.
- Caring for a family member, friend, pet, or livestock in another household or location, including, transporting a family member, friend, pet, or livestock animal for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services.
- Traveling to and from an educational institution to receive meals or instructional materials for distance learning.
- Engaging in outdoor exercises, such as walking, hiking, running, or biking while abiding by CDC social distancing guidelines.
- Travel required by a law enforcement officer or court order.
- Traveling to and from a federal, state, or local government building for a necessary purpose.
