Here's where school mask guidance in DMV area is easing

Mask guidance has eased in Maryland and Virginia, but schools in D.C. still require face coverings.

WASHINGTON — Mask guidance is starting to change in schools around the DMV area. Here's an overview of where students are still required to wear masks and where masks have become optional.

D.C - Keep masks on in all schools

Masks are currently required in all D.C. public and private schools. Although the city's mask mandate will be lifted on March 1, Mayor Muriel Bowser said masks will still be required in schools.

Maryland - Some schools have lifted mandates

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to lift the mandate to require masks in schools on Tuesday.

The state's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review voted to approve the board's recommendation on Friday. So, now Maryland school districts are permitted to make masks optional, but some are maintaining the requirement for the time being...

Frederick County Public Schools: FCPS will make masks optional starting Feb. 25.



Montgomery County Public Schools: MCPS is still requiring masks in school. According to Bethesda Beat, the MCPS Board of Education will reevaluate whether masks should remain in schools on March 8.

MCPS is still requiring masks in school. According to Bethesda Beat, the MCPS Board of Education will reevaluate whether masks should remain in schools on March 8. Prince George's County Public Schools: PGCPS Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson said Friday masks will still be required in school buildings but can be removed for outdoor recess and spring sports.

Private Schools: All private schools can choose whether to make mask mandates optional. The Archdiocese of Washington announced its Catholic schools in Maryland no longer need to require masking.

Today we announced that masks will continue to be required inside of PGCPS schools & offices.



Students may remove masks outdoors at recess and for spring sports.



With continued improvement of public health conditions, I anticipate easing our mask mandate by school year end. pic.twitter.com/vvV8pJMNXd — CEO Monica Goldson (@drmonicaceo) February 25, 2022

Virginia - Masks become optional in schools March 1

Starting March 1, masks in Virginia Public Schools will be optional, after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed SB 739 into law.

Here's where schools in Northern Virginia currently stand with their mask mandates: