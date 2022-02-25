Here's where school mask guidance in DMV area is easing

WASHINGTON — Mask guidance is starting to change in schools around the DMV area. Here's an overview of where students are still required to wear masks and where masks have become optional.
D.C - Keep masks on in all schools
Masks are currently required in all D.C. public and private schools. Although the city's mask mandate will be lifted on March 1, Mayor Muriel Bowser said masks will still be required in schools.
Maryland - Some schools have lifted mandates
The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to lift the mandate to require masks in schools on Tuesday.
The state's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review voted to approve the board's recommendation on Friday. So, now Maryland school districts are permitted to make masks optional, but some are maintaining the requirement for the time being...
Here's where masking currently stands:
- Frederick County Public Schools: FCPS will make masks optional starting Feb. 25.
- Montgomery County Public Schools: MCPS is still requiring masks in school. According to Bethesda Beat, the MCPS Board of Education will reevaluate whether masks should remain in schools on March 8.
- Prince George's County Public Schools: PGCPS Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson said Friday masks will still be required in school buildings but can be removed for outdoor recess and spring sports.
- Private Schools: All private schools can choose whether to make mask mandates optional. The Archdiocese of Washington announced its Catholic schools in Maryland no longer need to require masking.
Virginia - Masks become optional in schools March 1
Starting March 1, masks in Virginia Public Schools will be optional, after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed SB 739 into law.
Here's where schools in Northern Virginia currently stand with their mask mandates:
- Alexandria City Public Schools: Parents can "opt their children out of mask-wearing" starting March 1. However, ACPS' strategic plan highly recommends mask-wearing "during periods of high or substantial transmission."
- Arlington County Public Schools: Starting March 1, masks will still be required for students and staff, but there will be a system in place for parents to opt their children out of wearing masks. (However, masks will still be required for everyone on school buses.)
- Falls Church City Public Schools: Masks have been optional for students since Feb. 14.
- Fairfax County Public Schools: FCPS Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a statement that starting March 1 masking will be optional. However, adult staff members will still be required to mask up.
- Loudoun County Public Schools: Masks have been optional for students since Feb. 17.
- Prince William County Public Schools: Masks have been optional for students since Feb. 22.
- Stafford County Public Schools: SCPS made masks optional for students, staff and visitors effective Feb. 22.
