WASHINGTON — Ride-sharing options are abundant in the District, but officials in D.C. are asking riders to be careful and follow some rules while using these devices, and in coordination with its stay-at-home order.

Using bicycles and scooters in the Distirct is considered exercise and transportation, so you can still cruise the streets of D.C., but officials want you to be safe and use sanitation precautions.

"Individuals using shared personal mobility devices, such as scooters and bicycles, are strongly encouraged to bring their own disinfecting wipes and wipe down the parts of the device they touch before and after riding," said the language in D.C. stay-at-home order.

For Uber and Lyft, rides can still be given to essential workers that need to travel around the city, but drivers of these vehicles must "wipe down all surfaces potentially touched by a passenger after each ride."

Also ride-sharing drivers cannot have more than two other persons in their vehicle at any time.

To learn more about the D.C. stay-at-home order, click here.

Bowser sent down D.C.'s stay-at-home order after Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gov. Ralph Northam on Virginia sent down similar orders in their states earlier Monday.

"Due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases in D.C. and across the region and the nation, I've issued a stay-at-home order for the District of Columbia," said Bowser in a statement on Monday. "This order reinforces my direction to residents to stay home except to perform essential activities."

