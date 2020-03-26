LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in our area, The National Guard has set up 10 tents in the parking lot of FedEx Field in Landover, according to officials in Prince George's County.

This new site becomes active just after previous reports of not being able to open due to the limited amount of test kits that were available.

"This is really important to us because during this time, we want to make sure we're able to accommodate individuals who are both covered by health care and have physicians," Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks said that the screening site outside of FedEx Field will be by appointment only and those who are needing to get tested will need a recommendation from a health care professional before going there to seek help.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced on March 17 plans to re-purpose vehicle emissions sites in Maryland as coronavirus testing sites. These are not in full operation yet. Here's a list of drive-thru testing sites along with other COVID-19 testing centers in the Maryland area for those needing testing:

Montgomery County

Gaithersburg: 15 Metropolitan Grove Road

Walnut Hill: 16520 S. Westland Drive

Derwood: 15910 Chieftain Avenue

Silver Spring: 2121 Industrial Parkway

Glenmont: 12335 Georgia Avenue

White Oak: 2131 Industrial Parkway

Prince George's County

Beltsville: 11760 Baltimore Avenue

Upper Marlboro: 10251 Central Avenue

Hyattsville: 7401 Jefferson Avenue

Clinton: 7213 Old Alexandria Ferry Road

St. Mary's County

Leonardtown: 27351 Point Lookout Road

Frederick County

Frederick: 1601 Bowman's Farm Road

Charles County — NOTE: These test sites are not yet set up.

Waldorf: 11 Industrial Park Drive

Waldorf: 28 Henry Ford Circle

Kaiser Permanente

In Maryland, Montgomery County hospitals are installing treatment and triage tents.

Kaiser Permanente, the area's largest health care nonprofit, is setting up five drive-through testing sites in Maryland (along with Virginia) for patients who have a prescription. Officials are also testing people via drive-through if they meet certain criteria.

The testing will be for Kaiser Permanente members only and they must have a doctor’s order to get the test, officials say.

Johns Hopkins Medical Center

Testing is offered at several Johns Hopkins locations for patients who do not need emergency care and who have been referred by their Johns Hopkins doctor specifically for special testing.

Officials with Johns Hopkins say they are offering the testing in safe locations, away from patient care areas and outdoors in easily accessible areas that offer protection for other patients, visitors, and staff members.

Testing must be ordered through the Johns Hopkins electronic medical record by a health care provider.

University of Maryland Medical Center

Several UMMS hospitals have set up triage tents as a measure of increasing preparedness for the potential of a surge in patient volume.

The plan for treating patients if there is a surge includes expanding Emergency Department capacity using the tents, officials said. For more information on what we are doing to protect our community and prepare for COVID-19 cases, visit their website.

This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as we learn more.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

