x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Coronavirus

Health officials warn of possible coronavirus exposure at Alexandria church

Those who entered the Kidane Mehret Church in Alexandria last week, August 14-17, may have been exposed says the Alexandria Health Department.
Credit: Kidane Mehret EOTC
Kidane Mehret Church off of Bragg Street in Alexandria, VA.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Those who visited a church in Alexandria, Virginia last weekend may have been possibly exposed to coronavirus, say health officials working within the county.

Anybody who was at the Kidane Mehret Church or on the church grounds from Friday, August 14 -  Monday, August 17 may have been exposed to the virus, according to a health advisory from the Alexandria Health Department.

Health officials urge anyone who was at the church and possibly exposed to "immediately stay home" and away from other people for the mandatory 14 day quarantine period from their last visit.  

The health department is also warning those who visited to monitor for symptoms.

“Potential symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell. Anyone with chest pain or shortness of breath should call or text 911 immediately," the release said.

Church officials are working with the department to "take the necessary steps" to make sure visitors are healthy and will continue to update parishioners on any new developments.

If you visited the church from August 14-17, Alexandria Health Department officials are urging you to contact them at 703-309-8276.

RELATED: After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in coronavirus aid

RELATED: 5 students test positive for coronavirus in pre-screening at George Mason University

RELATED: Children with no COVID-19 symptoms may be more contagious than sick adults, study finds

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news