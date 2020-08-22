Health officials warn of possible coronavirus exposure at Alexandria church

Those who entered the Kidane Mehret Church in Alexandria last week, August 14-17, may have been exposed says the Alexandria Health Department.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Those who visited a church in Alexandria, Virginia last weekend may have been possibly exposed to coronavirus, say health officials working within the county.

Anybody who was at the Kidane Mehret Church or on the church grounds from Friday, August 14 - Monday, August 17 may have been exposed to the virus, according to a health advisory from the Alexandria Health Department.

Health officials urge anyone who was at the church and possibly exposed to "immediately stay home" and away from other people for the mandatory 14 day quarantine period from their last visit.

The health department is also warning those who visited to monitor for symptoms.

“Potential symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell. Anyone with chest pain or shortness of breath should call or text 911 immediately," the release said.

Church officials are working with the department to "take the necessary steps" to make sure visitors are healthy and will continue to update parishioners on any new developments.