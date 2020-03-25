WASHINGTON — To help combat the spread of the coronavirus, plus keep both employees and customers safe, Harris Teeter is going to install personal protective shields at certain spots in its stores.

The shield installations will be at check stands, plus customer service and pharmacy counter to provide additional protection.

Harris Teeter hopes to have all of these installations in place by Thursday, March 26.

Amid the coronavirus, Harris Teeter also changed its store hours on March 15. The company has its stores closing now at 9 p.m.

Stores across the country are also helping customers by keeping hygiene at the top of their minds and also setting up hours for senior citizens to shop, so they aren't exposed to crowds during the time of needed social distancing.

