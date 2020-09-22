CDC issues Halloween guidance, discourages traditional trick-or-treating

Door-to-door trick-or-treating is seen as a "high-risk activity," so the CDC has suggested several ways to modify Halloween plans this year due to coronavirus.

With a number of major U.S. holidays fast approaching, it doesn't seem as though the coronavirus pandemic is going to let up. For the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance for how to celebrate the holidays, including Halloween, during this time.

By categorizing Halloween activities into lower, moderate and high risk activities, the CDC said it has provided "several safer, alternative ways to participate" in the holiday.

All guidelines from the CDC are meant to "help protect individuals, their families, friends, and communities from COVID-19." However, the agency said the guidelines should supplement, not replace, "any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which holiday gatherings must comply."

Remaining socially distant, wearing a mask and washing hands are all essential to reducing the risk of being exposed to the virus.

Among the differing levels of activity risks, one thing is abundantly clear. "If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters," the CDC stressed.

The "lower risk activities" from the CDC during Halloween include carving pumpkins with your household or while practicing social distancing with neighbors and friends, decorating your home, creating a scavenger hunt either inside your home or outdoors looking for Halloween-themed items from house to house. Also suggested is having a virtual Halloween costume contest or a movie night with the people you live with.

For those looking for a more traditional Halloween experience, the CDC has recommended several modifications to traditional trick-or-treating. These alternative activities are viewed as "moderate risk activities." The CDC says you can organize "one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab-and-go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)." The "one-way" model is also suggested for haunted forests, where mask use is enforced and more than six feet of distancing is advised. Other Halloween ideas from the CDC include holding an outdoor and distant costume parade, visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where hand sanitizer is used before touching items.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded costume parties or haunted houses, going on hay rides and traveling to fall festivals not in your community are just a few of the "higher risk activities" listed by the CDC.