Hair, nail salons and barbershops to reopen Monday in Florida

DeSantis arranged for the announcement to be made in a Twitter video. The state issued several restrictions and suggestions for safety measures.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The day hairstylists, barbers, manicurists and just about anyone with hair or nails has been waiting for will soon be here: Hair and nail salons and barbershops are set to reopen in Florida beginning Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reopening process with a video posted to his Twitter account Friday afternoon.

The announcement said the reopening process will take safety measures into account.

The state issued the following restrictions that are mandatory for salons and barbershops:

All customers will be by appointment only.

Allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for proper disinfecting practices.

No group appointments are permitted.

Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services.

The state also issued the following guidance that salons and barbershops are encouraged to follow:

Thoroughly clean and disinfect prior to reopening. Make sure to disinfect all surfaces, tools and linens, even if they were cleaned before you originally closed. This type of cleaning should continue between each day of operation.

Consider providing unworn masks to clients for use during their appointment.

Remove all unnecessary, frequently touched items like magazines, newspapers, service menus and any other unnecessary paper products and décor from customer service areas.

"We are ready to get back to work and make some money," an Orlando barber said in the announcement. "Safety is always first."

In the video, the governor's friend and owner of Henry's Barber Shop in downtown, Orlando, J Henry, shared the news saying, "I am happy to join Gov. Ron DeSantis as we reopen barbershops, hair salons and nail salons."