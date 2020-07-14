Governor Northam expected to address rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of Virginia

Virginia's coronavirus metrics are on the rise. They're being driven by a drastic rise in cases in the southeastern part of the state that includes Hampton Roads.

RICHMOND, Va. — It's been nearly three weeks since we last heard from Governor Ralph Northam on how Virginia is handling the pandemic, but he's scheduled to hold another press conference Tuesday to discuss the state's continued response.

This time around, he's expected to brief the public on the recent rise in cases in parts of Virginia, including the southeast corner of the state.

Health metrics in the Commonwealth are starting to trend upward, as different localities in central and eastern Virginia report more cases.

On Monday, July 13, 984 confirmed cases were added to the state tally. Seventy-three of those were from Chesapeake, 96 were from Newport News and 157 came from Virginia Beach.

Last week, Northam was in Chesapeake at a COVID-19 testing event where he said he's keeping a close watch on the numbers and that he would increase restrictions if necessary.

Northam is slated to speak on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

In his last press briefing on June 25, Northam spoke on what was expected for Phase 3 of Virginia, which started on July 1.

Even then, he said, "If we see the numbers trending in unfavorable directions, then we're obviously going to have to make some difficult decisions."