Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID

Yumi Hogan is vaccinated and boosted, Gov. Hogan said, and is experiencing mild symptoms.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Dec. 20, 2021.

Maryland's first lady is currently sick with COVID, according to her husband Gov. Larry Hogan. Yumi Hogan is vaccinated and boosted, Gov. Hogan said, and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"As part of our weekly testing regimen, the first lady tested positive for COVID-19," Gov. Hogan tweeted. "We want to again take this opportunity to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the Omicron variant."

The first lady is currently quarantining at the Governor's Mansion, and Hogan says he has tested negative on both a rapid and PCR test.

Currently, Maryland has an 18% positivity rate average over the last seven days, and nearly 3,000 people are hospitalized for the virus, according to the Maryland Health Department. In the last 24 hours, the confirmed death count has risen by 70. The state is currently averaging more than 60,000 tests per day.

As part of our weekly testing regimen, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House. I received negative rapid and PCR tests. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 20, 2022

Just before Christmas, the governor did test positive for COVID (rapid and PCR test). Also vaccinated and boosted, the governor said he experienced mild symptoms.

"I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms, and will continue to quarantine and work from home throughout the week," Hogan said in a statement.

Hogan is a two-time cancer survivor who battled the exact same form of skin cancer back in 2018. And in 2015, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, five months into his first term. He underwent chemotherapy for nearly a year, getting a booster once a month. Over four months, he underwent 30 days of 24-hour chemotherapy. He also had three surgeries and four spinal taps before he announced he was in remission in November 2016.