Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, First Lady, Lt. Gov. receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan, and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Hogan's office said they chose to receive the vaccine publicly to help promote the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.

"Getting vaccinated is critical to preventing more illnesses and deaths, and to bringing this pandemic to an end. While supply from the federal government is still very limited, we are taking action to help providers get Marylanders vaccinated as quickly & efficiently as possible," Hogan said in a tweet.

After receiving the vaccine, Hogan also thanked the National Guard medics who are continuously helping with vaccinations across Maryland.

“You guys did a great job and I really didn’t feel that,” Hogan said. “I also feel good I feel like I could drop and give you 100 push-ups right now."

After getting our #COVID19 vaccinations this morning, the First Lady, Lt. Governor @BoydKRutherford, and I are all feeling fantastic. These vaccines are approved by America’s leading medical experts and are incredibly effective at preventing serious illness. pic.twitter.com/qRGgb7HU68 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 18, 2021

Last Friday, Hogan underwent skin treatment to remove a "minor" form of skin cancer for the second time, according to Mike Ricci, Gov. Hogan's Communication's Director.

Hogan had minor outpatient surgery for early-stage basal and squamous cell carcinoma on his face and shoulder, Ricci announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Maryland governor is a two-time cancer survivor who battled the exact same form of skin cancer back in 2018. And in 2015, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, five months into his first term. He underwent chemotherapy for nearly a year, getting a booster once a month.

Over four months, he underwent 30 days of 24-hour chemotherapy. He also had three surgeries and four spinal taps before he announced he was in remission in November 2016.

On Friday, Governor Hogan will have minor outpatient surgery for early stage basal and squamos cell carcinoma on his face and shoulder. This is a form of skin cancer that he has had before.



The governor is a big believer in the importance of early detection. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) January 13, 2021

Maryland is currently in Phase 1B of its vaccination plan -- allowing Marylanders 75 and older, anyone living in assisted living or independent living facilities and behavioral health group homes as well as K-12 teachers, education staff and child care providers to be vaccinated.

One week later, on Jan. 25, Maryland will move to Phase 1C of the plan, which includes anyone 65 and older.

As of Monday, Maryland has distributed 255,110 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, Gov. Hogan said Maryland has administered more doses than 32 other states but cautions that supply could soon be an issue. He estimates that 2.5 million more doses are needed from the federal government to finish vaccinating all phase 1 populations.

A total of 12 million doses of vaccines will be needed to fully vaccinate (two doses) all Marylanders, and Hogan said he has received 4.5% of that amount to date.