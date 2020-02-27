WASHINGTON — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan addressed the public on Thursday in the wake of growing concerns over the coronavirus, stating that two Maryland residents are currently being tested for the virus.

Despite the growing fear, Hogan remained confident that Maryland was prepared to handle any upcoming challenges.

"There is no immediate public health emergency in Maryland," Hogan said at a press conference at the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.

Hogan said he was late to Thursday's conference because he was talking on the phone with Vice President Michael Pence, who was recently named as the leader for White House messaging regarding any coronavirus updates.

The two cases in question were from residents who had recently traveled from China, although the dates of their travels have not been released.

Hogan will convene his cabinet for a briefing on the virus. Gov. Hogan said he plans to submit a supplemental budget of $10M for coronavirus preparation expenses.

"Our state is taking every precaution when it comes to coronavirus because our highest priority is keeping our residents safe," he said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that schools and daycares should be warned of long-term closures. Four individuals have met the testing criteria for the coronavirus in Maryland, with two cases appearing negative. The two new cases today are new, the Maryland Department of Health said.

According to Maryland Department of Health officials, the "material" from the two cases has been sent to Atlanta for further confirmation.

There has also been talk that a third person in Maryland is being monitored, Franz Phillips who is the deputy secretary of Public Health Services.

