WASHINGTON — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a new bill Monday allowing for more funding into emergency coronavirus preparation.

SB1079 allows Hogan a budget amendment to transfer up to $50 million dollars from the state's rainy day fund to the new emergency fund. The new account helps fund costs associated with the coronavirus COVID10-19.

"Given the rapidly evolving nature of this threat to public health, it's critical that we have the flexibility to immediately access these resources," Hogan said in a press conference Friday.

On Wednesday, Hogan announced that the Maryland Emergency Management Agency is increasing its activation level to produce additional resources across Maryland's government.

Currently, Maryland has 5 positive cases of coronavirus in the state -- 4 Montgomery Co. residents and an 80-year-old Harford woman. 73 other tested cases have shown up negative, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Six more Marylanders were on the same cruise ship as the first three residents who showed symptoms in the state, Hogan said Monday. But the additional cases were on different dates, only 2 of which are showing active symptoms. Both patients are in self-quarantine and Hogan said the threat to the community is low.

