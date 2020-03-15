ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that every casino, race track and simulcast betting facility in the state is closed indefinitely in a bid to battle coronavirus.

The emergency order that was issued Sunday afternoon will go in effect at midnight on Monday, March 16 and will remain in effect until the state of emergency has been terminated. The following places are in effect:

MGM National Harbor

Live! Casino & Hotel

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Hollywood Casino Perryville

Ocean Downs Casino

Rocky Gap Casino Resort

Laurel Park

Pimlico Race Course

Timonium Race Course

Fair Hill Races

Rosecroft Raceway

Ocean Downs

All simulcast betting facilities in the state

"This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically," Hogan said. "These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe."

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will work with casinos to facilitate an orderly shutdown of operations, officials said. The order does not apply to hotels adjacent to casinos.

Additionally, Hogan reiterated that failure to follow his order prohibiting large gatherings is a crime, and will be enforced if businesses fail to comply.

"It is critical to public health and safety that bars, restaurants, and other businesses across the state comply with the law," Hogan said. “Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars this weekend is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions.”

This announcement comes shortly after Hogan announced Sunday morning that the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 31, from 26. The cases are mostly in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

