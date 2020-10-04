WASHINGTON — A moment of silence was held on Good Friday before D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's usual daily coronavirus updates.

As religious leaders of the D.C. Interfaith Council spoke shortly after, The Rev. Stephen Planning was able to speak personally on his coronavirus recovery.

Planning is the president of Gonzaga College High School in the District. The school's campus is located directly across the street from of the D.C. Department of Health.

Planning said he was notified by a hospital that he tested positive for COVID-19 almost a month ago and spend more than two weeks in self-isolation. He was able to recover and thanked the D.C. Health Department and Bowser for their continued efforts, including check on him.

"Almost a month ago on March 15, I was notified by the hospital that I tested positive for the coronavirus. That began what would begin 18 days of quarantine isolation in my home. It was very unpleasant, unnerving and difficult. However, I thank God I have been fully recovered for a couple of weeks now," Planning said.

Planning said being in isolation was "very challenging," but not as challenging as the work of first responders.

"Every day, the workers of D.C. Department of Health, along with first responders, EMTs, doctors and nurses and others are working hard going above and beyond. Even at times, risking their own health to keep us safe," Planning said.

He went on to thank those on the front lines of battling the coronavirus.

"On this Good Friday, all these people of good will are living out what it means in the Christian tradition what it means to accompany someone who is carrying a heavy cross. Because of this, I think I speak for all religious leaders when I say, you first responders and healthcare workers remain at the top of our prayers and intentions," Planning said.

