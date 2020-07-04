WASHINGTON — Following the recent death of an employee in Largo, Maryland, Giant Food is making changes to how customers shop in order to help with social distancing and to keep people safe in their stores.

I wanted to reach out and share that today, Giant announced two new social distancing policies being put into effect across all of its stores as they continue to provide an essential service for the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Giant is taking these additional steps:

One-way aisle traffic and store capacity limits are the two ways that Giant is hoping it can do its part to combat the virus.

Beginning April 9, all Giant stores will start operating at 20 percent overall capacity, and a store associate will be stationed at the front entrance to track shopper flow.

For one-way aisle traffic, arrow markers on the floor will designate traffic direction throughout the aisles and associates will be available to point customers in the correct directions. Signage will also be available in store to remind customers to observe six feet of distance from others. Shoppers will begin to see the new policy starting today.

"Signage will be placed at front entrances communicating the updated occupancy limits. We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and encourage them to shop with as few family members as possible," said Giant in its statement.

The employee who died last worked at the Campus Way South store on March 16. According to Giant Food officials, the store was made aware that she was sick on March 28.

Zenobia Shepherd identified the victim as her 27-year-old daughter, Leilani Jordan.

"She was my butterfly," she said through tears. "I know she’s in heaven and she’s there welcoming everybody.”

Shepherd told WUSA that Jordan worked at the Giant store for six years as part of the business's disability program.

Giant Food did not say that these store changes correlate to the death of their employee.

For more on what Giant Food is doing to help combat the coronavirus in its stores, click here.

