LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — With coronavirus testing growing across the nation, FexEx Field starting this week will be the latest structure to be turned into a virus testing sight, which has been set up through the National Guard.

Prince George's County released information that is vital for those going to get tested. This includes deterring people from being walk-ins at the testing site. Only those who have a prescription to get tested are allowed to actually be given a test.

"This screening site is designed to alleviate the pressure on primary care physicians, hospitals, and health care facilities that will likely increase in the coming weeks due to COVID-19," said county officials in its release. "Those who normally go to hospitals or emergency rooms to receive primary health care, are highly encouraged to seek a telehealth appointment through the Prince George’s County Health Department if they believe they have been exposed and are exhibiting symptoms associated with this virus."

Here are a few things you should know and MUST DO before getting tested:

Call the Prince George's County Health Department Coronavirus hotline at (301) 883-6627 to schedule an initial telehealth screening. The telehealth medical professional will speak to the caller to obtain information to determine if the patient meets the CDC testing requirements. If the caller meets CDC testing guidelines, they will receive an appointment time and an appointment number (from 1 to 100 **MUST KEEP ASSIGNED APPOINTMENT NUMBER) to go to the FedExField site on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday- they must show up at their appointment time, with their appointment number, and be able to answer questions based on their telehealth screening. Upon arriving at the testing site, the individual will receive instruction from law enforcement as to where to park and when to exit their vehicle. The individual will walk to the checkpoint and give their appointment number, then they will be escorted to a tent based on their symptoms. If the individual meets testing requirements outlined by the CDC, they will be escorted to the testing tent. Following the testing, the individual will be given instructions on home self-care, and social distancing. Those who do not meet CDC guidelines will not be tested. Those individuals who do not meet criteria but are symptomatic will receive instructions on home self-care and self-isolation, as needed. Those individuals who are asymptomatic will receive instructions on home self-care and social distancing. The individual will then be escorted to the exit.

This site is primarily a screening area that will have limited testing capabilities for those people who meet stringent CDC testing guidelines.

This site is accessible by appointment only, and the process is as follows:

Walkups exhibiting no symptoms will not be tested. Those with prescriptions from primary care physicians or other health care providers will still need to make an appointment through the Prince George’s Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline and telehealth services by calling 301-883-6627.

