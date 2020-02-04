WASHINGTON — With times like these, finding small everyday joy is important.

Neighbors around Georgetown are putting together a sweet new way for families and kids to have some social distancing fun: a scavenger hunt, complete with over animals placed near windows of nearly 200 homes and a map to follow!

The idea spurred from similar projects around D.C. and the country that give neighbors a fun -- but socially responsible -- activity to share with their kids as socially distancing continues.

"This is a fun, scavenger-hunt style activity that all of our Georgetown/DC friends can do with their children and other loved ones, despite our collective quarantine," the group's Facebook page read.

A map shared on the Georgetown Street Safari Facebook page shows where some of the houses are.

Bears, dogs, mice, and giraffe have been spotted in the windows all around the participating homes. Another Georgetown plush hunt was also organized earlier this week according to a NextDoor page -- you can find their total map here.

Beyond families, college students and professors over at UMD have made their own hand sanitizer-- coined "TerpSanitizer" - and are ramping up production to donate to first responders and community members.

And just last week, multiple car parades were organized all around the DMV to spread some cheer and birthday wishes to kids. Some were organized by teachers, like those at Walt Whitman High School, to keep a socially distant but friendly way to check in with students who will remain home for the remainder of the semester.

