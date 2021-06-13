Third phase of Gaithersburg reopening to start Monday

Here's what will change in the city

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Gaithersburg residents can expect a restoration of some city services starting Monday, June 14.

As the city enters its third phase of reopening, masks will be optional both indoors and outdoors, city buildings will reopen to the public again and special services and programs will be restored.

However, masks, in general, are still strongly encouraged if physical distancing cannot be maintained. Specifically for the unvaccinated, masks are still strongly encouraged indoors at all times.

Restrictions have already been lifted in Montgomery County and Maryland. Just days ago, Maryland reported a COVID positivity rate of under 1%.

The city specified in a press release that the full plan provides an overview of what the public can expect; not all services will be restored simultaneously, with some phased in throughout the summer months. Some services will need to take a phased restoration approach due to staffing and operational planning. The city also confirmed that a number of programs will continue to be held virtually for those who would still like to participate remotely.

Details about how specific facilities and programs will operate can be found on individual websites.