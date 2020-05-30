x
coronavirus

Photos: From Ben's Chili Bowl to Georgetown, here's what DC looked like on the first day of reopening

DC began it's first phase of reopening today, with many local businesses and restaurants opening their doors for the first time in months. Here's a glimpse.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in months, many D.C. businesses and restaurants began opening their doors on Friday, the first day of the District's phased reopening plan.

While many residents across the DMV expressed excitement about the city's plan to reopen, some are still wary about the new changes.

Each seat inside is now six feet apart and the amount of cleaning supplies and disposable towels has multiplied for business owners. Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited with social distancing and face masks encouraged.

Other businesses like barbershops and salons can be by appointment only, still encouraging social distance while nail care and waxing places are still not allowed to operate. Retail can reopen with curbside orders.

For the salon and many other businesses around the District, the precautions are all part of being able to reopen for Phase One on Friday.

After being closed for two months, owner of Michael Anthony Salon on Capitol Hill,Mickey Bolek, said that the preparations meant the business could slowly start to see progress.

"It’s been very challenging, very frightening, very stressful," he said. "To sit back and think I might lose my life’s work over this was incredibly frightening to me." 

Credit: WUSA9
Ben's Chili Bowl one of many food spots in DC that reopened.
Credit: AP
Amber Kirtley, left, and Jeff Gullo drink beers at Dacha Beer Garden in the Shaw neighborhood in Washington, Friday, May 29, 2020, as the District of Columbia gradually loosens stay-at-home rules that have been in place since March 25 because of the pandemic and allows restaurants to resume outdoor dining. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: AP
People gather outside for dinner at a restaurant in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, Friday, May 29, 2020, as the District of Columbia loosens restrictions on restaurants that have been in place since March 25 because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: AP
An employee at Cafe Milano in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, cleans and prepares for reopening, Friday, May 29, 2020, as the District of Columbia gradually loosens stay-at-home rules that have been in place since March 25 because of the pandemic and allows restaurants to resume outdoor dining. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: AP
Steven Scammacca, left, and Kija Kennedy, right, measure out social distancing stickers on the sidewalk that reads "Please Keep 6 Ft. Distance" outside Dacha Beer Garden in the Shaw neighborhood in Washington, Friday, May 29, 2020, as the District of Columbia gradually loosens stay-at-home rules that have been in place since March 25 because of the pandemic and allows restaurants to resume outdoor dining. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: AP
Owner Leah Cheston, right, and Assistant General Manager Tylyn Mallon, left, set up the outdoor patio at Right Proper Brewing Company in the Shaw neighborhood in Washington, Friday, May 29, 2020, after the District of Columbia gradually loosens stay-at-home rules that have been in place since March 25 because of the pandemic and allows restaurants to resume outdoor dining. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: AP
Employees at Raku, an Asian-style restaurant in Washington, prepare seating for outdoor dining, Friday, May 29, 2020, as the District of Columbia loosens rules on restaurants that have been in place since March 25 because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: AP
Tamara Gibson of Washington, prepares the outdoor seating area of Kaliwa in the Wharf area of Washington, Friday, May 29, 2020. The nation's capital began its phased-in reopening Friday in fits and starts, with not everyone ready for even a limited return to pre-pandemic normality after a stay-at-home order was lifted. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

