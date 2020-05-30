Photos: From Ben's Chili Bowl to Georgetown, here's what DC looked like on the first day of reopening

DC began it's first phase of reopening today, with many local businesses and restaurants opening their doors for the first time in months. Here's a glimpse.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in months, many D.C. businesses and restaurants began opening their doors on Friday, the first day of the District's phased reopening plan.

While many residents across the DMV expressed excitement about the city's plan to reopen, some are still wary about the new changes.

Each seat inside is now six feet apart and the amount of cleaning supplies and disposable towels has multiplied for business owners. Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited with social distancing and face masks encouraged.

Other businesses like barbershops and salons can be by appointment only, still encouraging social distance while nail care and waxing places are still not allowed to operate. Retail can reopen with curbside orders.

For the salon and many other businesses around the District, the precautions are all part of being able to reopen for Phase One on Friday.

After being closed for two months, owner of Michael Anthony Salon on Capitol Hill,Mickey Bolek, said that the preparations meant the business could slowly start to see progress.