ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County residents who lack reliable internet service at home during the coronavirus pandemic can now benefit from two new free county Wi-Fi hotspots.

County officials have announced that access to the ArlingtonWireless network is now available at both the Central Library and Columbia Pike Library parking lots.

The lots, officials said, are open daily to County residents who need online access for work, schooling, health-related information or to complete essential tasks such as ordering groceries and household supplies.

Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while at the sites to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Those who are not in vehicles should always maintain a physical distance of 6 feet apart and comply with public health guidelines, county officials said.

Curious about how the Wi-Fi network works? It's simple:

Using your mobile device, choose the 'ArlingtonWireless' network and accept the terms of agreement. While no user ID or password is required, officials urge that it is important to remember that the County’s wireless network is not secure like most public hotspots.

There are 6,500 positive cases of coronavirus and 195 deaths in Virginia. The commonwealth also reports more than 100 outbreaks, a majority of which have happened at long-term care facilities.

The closure of non-essential businesses in Virginia has been extended for two more weeks, now ending on May 8, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

