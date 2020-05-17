FREE TESTING: Here's where you can get tested for coronavirus in Prince William County

Health officials say that visitors can either walk or drive up to the testing locations.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County residents can get a free COVID-19 test this upcoming week.

Those who are seeking to get tested will be able to do so between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.

Health officials said that visitors can either walk or drive up to the testing locations.

Virginia Health officials said visitors will first be asked for their name, date of birth, address, phone number, and a list of their current symptoms.

Next, visitors will then will be asked to proceed to the next station to have their specimen collected. While nasal testing is preferred, oral swabs are also available upon request.

“Increasing testing in our community is a priority for the Board of County Supervisors,” Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors said. “We know it is very important to have a full understanding of the impact of the virus in the county so that we can keep others healthy and work towards meeting the necessary health metrics for reopening."

The tests, according to officials, are made available through the efforts of the Prince William County government, Prince William Health District, Virginia Department of Health, and Mako Medical Laboratories.

The Virginia Department of Health will contact participants with their results before the end of the week.

Virginia lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, with Gov. Ralph Northam keeping his eyes on Northern Virginia. Northern Virginia now makes up 70% of the new COVID-19 deaths reported in the state.

Virginia reports 870 new cases of COVID-19, with 9 additional deaths in the commonwealth. An increase in cases has been on an upward trend for the last six days in the commonwealth.