WASHINGTON — Thanks to Martha's Table and DC Central Kitchen, fresh produce filled nearly 300 bags at Stanton Elementary on Tuesday. Stanton is one of 10 schools throughout the city offering groceries to all families on a first-come, first-serve basis with no questions asked.

"In a time of crisis they need something healthy," one volunteer said.

Some cars pulled up to the curb outside Stanton, while many others walked into the lot. No matter how people got there, they walked away with their arms and hearts full.

"I worked for DC Central Kitchen for 11 years serving the community," one volunteer said. "There's nothing more I'd rather be doing than pass out groceries to those in need. This is my passion!"

WUSA9 posted a sign on our microphone asking folks how this was going to help. Those who wanted to share stepped up to our mic.

"The free food is helping us get through these times, because the grocery stores don't really have anything," a Ward 8 resident said. "And we've been searching highs and lows -- I don't know how many stores I've been to."

"It’s helping me feed my kids and helping me feed my grandmother, too, because I give her some of what I get," another woman said.

Here’s the distribution schedule:

"It’s a wonderful thing that all of us as a community is coming together and helping out," a resident said.

It is advised to wash your produce with warm water prior to stocking your fridge.

The grocery distribution sites are available Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. The groceries are paid for in part by local funds, but if you’d like to donate and help feed families during this crisis, contact DC Central Kitchen or Martha’s Table.

