Appointment-free coronavirus testing begins in Maryland on Thursday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Beginning Thursday, some coronavirus testing sites in Maryland will begin allowing people to get tested without an appointment and without a doctor’s referral, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said.

Starting Thursday, appointment-free testing will be available at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. On Friday, it will be available at the Glen Burnie and Hyattsville vehicle emissions testing sites.

Next week, appointment-free testing will be available at the Clinton VEIP site.

People who suspect that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they are not yet symptomatic, can get tested at one of these sites without a prior doctor’s order or a scheduled appointment.

Testing will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost, Hogan said.

NOTE: The blue dots in the map above, which are emissions testing centers, are now currently operational, as coronavirus drive-thru testing centers.

“Beginning this week, we are able to offer appointment-free COVID-19 testing across the state, including for those who do not have symptoms, marking a critical milestone in Maryland’s long-term testing strategy,” Hogan said. “This will help doctors diagnose and treat new cases more quickly, and it will further increase the safety of our state for all citizens."

In addition, Hogan's office is authorizing and actively encouraging the state’s hundreds of pharmacies to directly order and administer COVID-19 tests, another way to make testing more widely available in our communities.

Hogan announced on March 17 plans to re-purpose vehicle emissions sites as coronavirus testing sites. Here's a list of the drive-thru testing sites:

Montgomery County

Gaithersburg: 15 Metropolitan Grove Road

Walnut Hill: 16520 S. Westland Drive

Derwood: 15910 Chieftain Avenue

Silver Spring: 2121 Industrial Parkway

Glenmont: 12335 Georgia Avenue

White Oak: 2131 Industrial Parkway

Prince George's County

Beltsville: 11760 Baltimore Avenue

Upper Marlboro: 10251 Central Avenue

Hyattsville: 7401 Jefferson Avenue

Clinton: 7213 Old Alexandria Ferry Road

St. Mary's County

Leonardtown: 27351 Point Lookout Road

Frederick County

Frederick: 1601 Bowman's Farm Road

Charles County

Waldorf: 11 Industrial Park Drive

Waldorf: 28 Henry Ford Circle