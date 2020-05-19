Appointment-free coronavirus testing begins in Maryland on Thursday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Beginning Thursday, some coronavirus testing sites in Maryland will begin allowing people to get tested without an appointment and without a doctor’s referral, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said.
Starting Thursday, appointment-free testing will be available at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. On Friday, it will be available at the Glen Burnie and Hyattsville vehicle emissions testing sites.
Next week, appointment-free testing will be available at the Clinton VEIP site.
People who suspect that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they are not yet symptomatic, can get tested at one of these sites without a prior doctor’s order or a scheduled appointment.
Testing will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost, Hogan said.
NOTE: The blue dots in the map above, which are emissions testing centers, are now currently operational, as coronavirus drive-thru testing centers.
“Beginning this week, we are able to offer appointment-free COVID-19 testing across the state, including for those who do not have symptoms, marking a critical milestone in Maryland’s long-term testing strategy,” Hogan said. “This will help doctors diagnose and treat new cases more quickly, and it will further increase the safety of our state for all citizens."
In addition, Hogan's office is authorizing and actively encouraging the state’s hundreds of pharmacies to directly order and administer COVID-19 tests, another way to make testing more widely available in our communities.
Hogan announced on March 17 plans to re-purpose vehicle emissions sites as coronavirus testing sites. Here's a list of the drive-thru testing sites:
Montgomery County
- Gaithersburg: 15 Metropolitan Grove Road
- Walnut Hill: 16520 S. Westland Drive
- Derwood: 15910 Chieftain Avenue
- Silver Spring: 2121 Industrial Parkway
- Glenmont: 12335 Georgia Avenue
- White Oak: 2131 Industrial Parkway
Prince George's County
- Beltsville: 11760 Baltimore Avenue
- Upper Marlboro: 10251 Central Avenue
- Hyattsville: 7401 Jefferson Avenue
- Clinton: 7213 Old Alexandria Ferry Road
St. Mary's County
- Leonardtown: 27351 Point Lookout Road
Frederick County
- Frederick: 1601 Bowman's Farm Road
Charles County
- Waldorf: 11 Industrial Park Drive
- Waldorf: 28 Henry Ford Circle
