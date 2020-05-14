Frederick County will partially reopen on Friday

While some counties are reopening with Maryland tomorrow, Frederick County has opted for a slower, phased-in approach.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County will begin implementing a slower phased-in approach to reopening on Friday, County Executive Jan Gardner said.

The following businesses will be allowed to reopen:

Retail stores for curbside pickup only

Small retail shops under 10,000 square feet can operate at 50% capacity

Car washes

Pet groomers

Manufacturing plants

Animal adoption centers

Small retail shops are encouraged to limit cash transactions and must also make sure customers are wearing face masks. A manager or supervisor must stand outside of the store to make sure only the necessary amount of people are allowed in, and all employees must also be wearing masks.

Gardner said she didn’t know counties in Maryland would be able to make local reopening decisions until two days ago after Hogan's order. She emphasized that she understood the need for continued protection to Frederick County’s nursing homes, which had “our greatest number of deaths and our worst outcomes."

More testing for asymptomatic people and for all nursing homes is still needed, but Gardner said she also understood the importance of allowing businesses to begin to resume. Increased social distancing and PPE coverage is still mandatory in the county.

Governor Larry Hogan said Maryland has achieved the 14-day trend of plateauing and declining numbers of hospitalizations, ICU patients, and rate of new deaths all trending downward over the last two weeks, allowing the state to move forward and begin Phase 1 of reopening Friday.

Other counties like Prince George's and Montgomery, who account for nearly half of the state's cases, have announced they will not make any changes to the current stay-at-home order restrictions.