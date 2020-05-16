Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Charles counties will not reopen yet, while Frederick County is under a partial reopening.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — As of 5 p.m. Friday, Maryland’s stay-at-home order expired and the state has entered phase one of reopening. Montgomery, Prince Geroge’s and Charles Counties, however, have extended their stay-at-home orders. Frederick County reopened, but with a ‘phase-in’ approach.

The following businesses were allowed to reopen:

Retail stores for curbside pickup only

Small retail shops under 10,000 square feet can operate at 50% capacity

Car washes

Pet groomers

Manufacturing plants

Animal adoption centers

Small retail shops are encouraged to limit cash transactions and must also make sure customers are wearing face masks. A manager or supervisor must stand outside of the store to make sure only the necessary amount of people are allowed in, and all employees must also be wearing masks.

Despite businesses being allowed to open Friday evening, many business owners in downtown Frederick opted to open Saturday morning, as many businesses close around the time they could reopen.

"I'm kind of feeling like people are chomping at the bit and maybe it's gonna be kind of busy, but you know some people might also want to stay home as well," Muse Owner Sumner Crenshaw said. "I think a lot of people are still kind of uncomfortable."



A few doors down in downtown Frederick, Richard Bailey of Earthly Elements said reopening is the easy part. It’s what comes next that will be the big challenge.

"We made it through," Bailey said. "I think the real challenge is gonna be over the next coming months and probably, years."



Bailey said the women’s boutique next to his rock shop was forced to permanently close. He said he worries they may not be the last.

"It all depends on how sales come back," Bailey said. "I frankly expect them to come back slowly, and so yes I think we'll probably see a few more shops decide they’re not going to be able to make it, unfortunately."

Bailey said he’s nervous about what reopening will look like financially and for his health.

"In a way, I feel like it's a little too early, but at some point, we'd rather go back," he said. "I don't think I'll feel any safer two weeks from now or two months from now. So, when is the best time?"

As far as Frederick County reopening further, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said that if after two weeks there is no increase in utilization of hospital beds and there isn’t an influx of patients, then additional businesses would be allowed to reopen. That would include barbershops, salons, and houses of worship.