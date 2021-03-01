Frederick Co. Public schools suspend in-person instruction, winter sports

The county will return to 100% virtual instruction until further notice as COVID-19 cases rise.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County Public Schools is suspending small group instruction and winter sports practices beginning Monday, Jan. 4. All instruction will be virtual until further notice, school officials said in a statement released Sunday.

The decision comes as health metrics continue to worsen as the county reports seeing an increase in cases in the last three days, FCPS said.

FCPS said these metrics will affect its ability to implement a hybrid model of instruction as originally planned and that more details about a new schedule for its transition to a hybrid model will be shared later this week. The county held 100% virtual instruction in the fall.

For the time being, building access will still be permitted in certain cases. Students who need the internet to access remote classes will still be allowed in school buildings and teachers may still provide instruction from their classrooms.

Staff may also access buildings as needed, but the county is encouraging telework if possible.

FCPS said it will continue monitoring health metrics and will discuss with the Frederick County Health Department to determine when small groups can return to classrooms and winter sports practices can start back up again.