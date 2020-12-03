FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — All senior centers in Frederick County, Maryland are to close amid rapidly growing coronavirus concerns in the area, said County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday.

The closures are expected to be temporary and were announced out of "an abundance of caution" according to a county news release.

The closures are effective immediately, and all activities, programs, and events are canceled until further notice Gardner said.

The temporary closure was announced “out of an abundance of caution” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior centers in Frederick County are located in various areas like Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Frederick and Urbana.

According to Gardner, meal delivery will be provided twice a day to homebound adults Monday through Friday and to any adults of any age who have a chronic health condition or who meet disability eligibility guidelines and are Frederick Co. residents.

"What we know about this new virus so far is that older people and people with chronic health conditions seem to be at greater risk of serious complications,” Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County Health Officer and director of the Frederick County Health Department, said.

"It’s important for these individuals or anyone who is a caretaker for someone to take steps now to prepare to be affected by COVID-19 in our community," she continued. "Governor Hogan announced on March 9 that these individuals should stay home as much as possible and avoid large crowds to reduce the chance of getting sick.”

Senior Services Division offices in the County will remain open and staff are available to answer questions at 301-600-1234.

As of Thursday, there are currently 12 presumptive positive cases of the virus in the state of Maryland.

For all updates on current numbers and amount of residents being tested, please check the Maryland Department of Health website.

