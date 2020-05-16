'I'm very excited to see the downtown come alive again' | Businesses in Frederick open for the first time in weeks

Some businesses in parts of Maryland allowed to open as of Friday at 5 p.m. Frederick County will assess whether to open more after two weeks.

FREDERICK, Md. — Some parts of Maryland began easing coronavirus restrictions as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Kaitey Nutty is the general manager of the Starbucks on North Market Street in Frederick.

Nutty started allowing people to come into the café on Saturday morning to pick up their coffees. She said she hopes this means business—and community life-- can start getting back to normal again.

“I am very excited to see downtown come alive again, it’s been way too long, ”Nutty said.

As of Friday small businesses in Frederick County were allowed to open but only at 50% occupancy, with curbside pick up and delivery strongly encouraged.

State safety guidelines also remain in place: customers and staff must wear masks, keep 6 feet distance, and not gather in crowds of more than ten.

Frederick County’s first phase of re-opening also applies to animal adoption centers, dog groomers, car washes, and manufacturing facilities. It does not apply to barbershops and hair salons.

“Ideally it will be better and we’ll be able to see more people through the door, we’ll be able to see more foot traffic,” Nutty said.

Frederick residents Alex and Sara Bunce said they feel it’s a good balance of safety and opening up.

“It’s been weeks since we’ve been trapped inside, so it is nice to get out and see some different faces, then each other," Sara Bunce said.

Others, like Peter McDonald, Owner of Frederick Jewelry and Loan said he believes the opening doesn’t go far enough.

“I’m a pawnbroker, I own a pawn shop, so I understand what financial struggle is; I see it every day. What we’re creating now is going to be catastrophic,” McDonald said.

McDonald said his business has reduced by 90 percent as a result of the stay at home orders.

He believes the county should focus attention on long term care facilities- where according to Maryland’s Department of Health 63 out of Frederick County's 82 deaths have occurred-- and let others get the economy back on its feet.

“It’s just a bit of overkill. I understand the initial decisions, I don’t understand continuing with them,” McDonald said.