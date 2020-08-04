NEW YORK — In these difficult times, we’re all searching for ways to stay positive.

Calvert High School alum, and current New York resident, Kaitlin Harbin took to music.

She organized a virtual choir to sing the song “Stand By Me.”

In a post on Facebook, Kaitlin says she was inspired be other virtual choir performances she saw on social media.

So, I've seen a lot of these "virtual choirs" going around and I really wanted to give it a shot myself,” said Kaitlin in her post. “I'm no video editor and this may be far from perfect (editing wise- the singers are AMAZING), but I'm really proud of this video. I'm so thankful that during this hard time a few of us were able to come together to create something that I think is really beautiful.”

Kaitlin’s work has been noticed by those who know her best.

Roberta Reeves, a former guidance counselor at Calvert High School, is extremely proud of her former student.

“It has given me strength and courage & lifted my spirits today to know that Kaitlyn is out there doing good in this weary world,” said Reeves in a Facebook post.

The song title is appropriate as we all need to stand by each other, albeit virtually, as we navigate these tough times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopefully, Kaitlin’s virtual choir can help lift other people’s spirits like it did for Roberta Reeves.

RELATED: "We're in this together." Here's some of the good stuff happening in our communities

RELATED: We're all in this together: 7 year old mobilizes community outreach campaign.

RELATED: We're all in this together: Quarantine Serenades

RELATED: Donor hands out healthy care packages to nursing staff at Children's National Medical Center

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.