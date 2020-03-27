WASHINGTON — Many fitness centers across the country are now closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. SWEAT DC in the district is one of those gyms.

SWEAT DC is a boutique fitness studio in Columbia Heights. Owner Gerard "Coach G" Burley first opened the doors to the gym in 2017 on Georgia Avenue.

The studio is known best for its 45-minute in-studio High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, classes. SWEAT DC quickly moved its classes online to protect everyone's health and follow guidelines from Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Burley took to social media shortly after closing the gym's doors.

"Thousands of coaches across the country just lost their jobs. In the next upcoming days and weeks, we're going to see thousands more lose their job," Burley said.

Many small businesses have been forced to reinvent themselves during this pandemic.

Burley wanted to make sure his employees were still able to pay their bills, and wanted his members to have a way to deal with the stress of the current times.

That's where "SWEAT DC Anywhere" was born. There are at least two classes a day that members can tune into virtually. There's also an option to rent fitness equipment from the studio.

The virtual classes allow members to stay connected with their fitness community. Meanwhile, the gym's employees are able to continue to work.

"I'm feelings so grateful I still have the opportunity to connect with people who I consider family, but also do what I love and generate an income," SWEAT DC instructor Coach Nazinga said.

