'Food & Friends' gears up for winter meal deliveries; in search of volunteers

Food and Friends deliver meals year-round to people facing life-challenging illnesses.

WASHINGTON — Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different for many people this year. Over at Food & Friends, they are getting ready to deliver thousands of meals to those battling severe illnesses in the D.C. region.

Many of those people will likely be spending the holiday alone. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the non-profit organization a lot.

"Normally the food prep and delivery is all done by volunteers and we've had to cut that back by half," said Carrie Stoltzfus, Executive Director at Food & Friends.

Food & Friends provides free meals year-round to severely ill people. This Thanksgiving, 3,500 meals will still be delivered.

"It's important we think about people who are sick right now. It's a scarier time than ever to be living with an illness, and that makes the work food and friends does so much more important," said Stolzfus.

The organization is in need of volunteers more than ever before. Many people who come to donate their time aren't able to do so right now because they too fall into the high-risk category.

Elizabeth Lee started volunteering in April. She took over her friend's shift who has Stage 4 cancer.

"When COVID-19 hit, because of her compromised immune system she had to stop. I said why don't I take your space so they don't have a gap in services," said Lee.

Haven’t secured your pie yet? Just three days remain to get your delicious pie at https://t.co/S5wj8REa2E! One pie = a day of meals to a Food & Friends client. Thank you to our Exclusive Presenting Partner @WholeFoods for supporting this year’s #sliceoflifedc campaign. pic.twitter.com/hvZuYt4Oak — Food & Friends (@foodandfriends) November 16, 2020

Volunteers are all masked, wear hairnets, gloves and are stationed six-feet apart.

"For those of us that are used to hosting big Thanksgiving events and can't, to know that I'm still part of making other peoples' day more joyful is a real gift," said Lee.

They are fairly well-staffed on Thanksgiving day and the days leading up to it but are in need of volunteers throughout the rest of the winter.

"Someone who is not in a high-risk group and feels comfortable, we've got great safety protocols and we do need a lot more help throughout the rest of the winter, primarily in the kitchen," said Stotzfus.