WASHINGTON — D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that five of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive coronavirus cases were confirmed between March 27 and April 7, DPW officials said in a statement.

Infected employees are currently being quarantined at home. Personnel who were in close contact with the diagnosed employees were notified and are also being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks, DPW officials said.

DPW officials are now working to conduct contract tracing to determine the impact of the spread to other employees.

DPW said worksites that were exposed to the virus have been cleaned and disinfected.

DPW officials continue to encourage employees to wear personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

As of April 14, there are nearly 2,000 positive coronavirus cases in the District. D.C. Health officials say 52 people have died as a result of the virus.

