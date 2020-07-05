Staying healthy in the District: How #FITDC is helping people stay active during the pandemic

The initiative didn't start out as part of keeping residents healthy during the pandemic, but the District is doing what it can to help keep people fit!

WASHINGTON — While the pandemic has us inside and not enjoying our regular day-to-day life, including fitness regimens, the District is still striving to make sure D.C. residents stay healthy via its fitness initiative #FITDC.

While #FITDC may be used a lot with social media, to help promote the District of Columbia's goal for D.C. to reclaim the title as the number one fittest city in America, it has now also become an option for residents to stay healthy via online exercise options.

Not only is Mayor Muriel Bowser championing the cause via her social media, but D.C. United has joined the cause, by providing tips, workout tricks and creating videos to help with it all.

Numerous players and coaches of the team have participated in the #FITDC initiative, and sometimes you even get to see there home set up, and how they interact with their families!

The workouts that can be accessed are even specified ones for adults, seniors, families and kids.

You can learn more about #FITDC and what D.C. is doing to help those in the Nation's Capital by clicking here.