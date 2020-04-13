WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bower on Monday confirmed the first inmate death at the D.C. Central Detention Facility.

Deon Crowell, 51, passed away Monday morning, after being hospitalized from COVID-19, DOC officials confirm.

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: First inmate death reported at detention facility; nearly 2K cases reported

He was taken from the Correctional Treatment Facility and hospitalized on April 7, after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing respiratory issues. His next-of-kin were notified of his passing by the DOC Chaplain.



Crowell has been held at the DOC since June 29, 2018. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 7 and was placed in isolation where he was monitored by medical staff according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and D.C. Health, officials said.

"Our condolences are with Mr. Crowell's family during this difficult time," D.C. Department of Corrections spokesperson Dr. Keena Blackmon said.

Blackmon said an email was sent to the staff at the D.C. Department of Corrections on April 13, notifying employees of Crowell's death.

On April 11, the DOC said four more inmates had tested positive, bringing the total to 51 infected inmates; nine have recovered.

RELATED: More inmates test positive for coronavirus at DC Department of Corrections

The most recent inmates who tested positive range from a 23-year-old man to a 40-year-old man, DOC confirmed

The DOC’s Medical Department and Unity Healthcare are working with D.C. Health on contact tracing and to protect the health and wellbeing of all individuals in DOC’s facilities.

But DOC officers on April 1 said they filed a lawsuit alleging inmates at staff are not being properly protected during the outbreak.

RELATED: 'We are afraid' | Inmates, officers not protected against COVID-19 at DC jail, DC correctional officials allege

Meanwhile, Bowser said they are looking into those allegations.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.