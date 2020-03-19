PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan announced the first COVID-19 death in Maryland Wednesday. A Prince George's County resident in his 60s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," Hogan said in a statement. "I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe."

Hogan will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to provide further updates.

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus latest: First death reported in Prince George's County

RELATED: First coronavirus death reported in Virginia

Currently Maryland has 85 positive cases across the state, with 20 cases in Prince George's County -- the second most affected county in the state, behind Montgomery County with 31 cases.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Maryland Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

RELATED: 2 DC Fire and EMS employees test positive for coronavirus, officials say

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Cases in Virginia, Maryland grow. MD reports first virus death

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.