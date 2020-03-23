UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — 70 soldiers from the 1297th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion set up medical tents through the weekend at FedEx Field in Landover, getting ready for thousands of people lining up for coronavirus tests.

But as Prince George's County's Health Officer explained, there's simply not enough test kits to even begin for Marylanders to get coronavirus answers.

"I don't even know how many we have right now. It's so few, it's less than — it's very few. It's very limited," Dr. Ernest Carter, Prince George's County Health Officer said.

Once testing kits arrive from the federal government, FedEx Field testing will be meant for a specific group of people:

"This facility is for people who don't have a doctor and need to be seen, screened and tested," Carter added.

There was also news today in Prince George's County about schools.

"Our buildings and buses have all been cleaned and they are ready to receive children once the governor and our state superintendent have deemed it possible for them to return," Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson said.

Goldson made a promise for seniors at over 30 High school's countywide.

"All students in the class of 2020 will have an opportunity to participate in prom and graduation. We anticipate postponing those celebrations," Goldson said.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks called out people trying to scam residents. "I've heard some really ridiculous things including people who are going door to door offering coronavirus tests and who are offering fake products including coronavirus vaccine," Alsobrooks said.

One more new program was announced for Prince George's County small business owners and non-profits: The COVID-19 Business Impact Fund.

Details are still in the works and WUSA9 will provide more once the county makes them available.

