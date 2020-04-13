PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — FedEx Field will not be the site of coronavirus testing on Monday due to severe weather that is coming into the area.

New of the testing site not being open was shared in a tweet by Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Alsobrooks added in her tweet that the county's health department is notifying patients who had an appointment about rescheduling for another day this week.

"Weather permitting, the screening site is scheduled to be open Tuesday through Friday this week," said Alsobrooks in a tweet. Weather conditions for the DMV due look to be more stable come Tuesday.

The testing site at FedEx Field has been running since mid-March and was set up by the Soldiers from the 1297th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.

Testing at FedEx Field was behind schedule because the federal government didn't have enough tests for the site when it was first ready to open, which delayed testing at the site.

For coronavirus questions or to make test appointments, please call 301-883-6627.

