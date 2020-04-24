WASHINGTON — As hospitals around the country fill with COVID-19 patients, primary care doctors have seen a dramatic decrease in patients of their own.

Dr. Joel Ang with Q Street Medical Associates said he has had a 50-75% drop in patients coming into his practice as visits go virtual.

On Thursday, his Dupont Circle practice was closed.

“It's been difficult, but at this point still manageable,” Ang said. “We have enough because we still have payments coming in from the previous month when I was seeing patients at high volume, but after that with a big drop off I think we're going to feel the pain in about a month.”

Dr. Parimal Desai of Northern Virginia Family Medicine echoed that sentiment.

“Financially, we do have a challenge in that the number of visits are low," Desai said. "Unfortunately in medicine, what happens is the payments come one or two months later so the impact may not be seen now, or the impact will come in a month or two.”

He too said he has had a low number of clinic visits and an increase in the number of televisits, but he said there’s a pay difference between the two.

"The reimbursement is about 60% of what we would generally get," Desai said. "Although we provide the same care to the patient but through televisit we get reimbursed less."

RELATED: Hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as COVID-19 approaches peak, watchdog says

Across the country, primary care practices have felt economic pain associated with the pandemic.

According to the Larry A. Green Center, close to half of the country’s practices are unsure if they have enough cash to keep their practices open. The Green Center also published that 42% of practices have experienced layoffs and furloughed staff.

The information came from surveying front-line primary care clinicians and their experience with COVID-19.

Of those findings, 20% of primary care practices predict closure within four weeks while testing reamins limited and PPE is hard to find.

Desai said he knows of physicians in his community who have been forced to make tough decisions as a result of the pandemic and said he is fortunate he hasn’t been able to make any drastic changes.

Desai said taking care of his staff and patients are his top priorities.

WUSA

“I mean it would break my heart If I had to close my door, and break my heart not to be able to take care of my patients. I don't know what the patients would do,” Desai said. “You know I worry about my staff's salaries, you know, and day-to-day living and their livelihood comes from work. Being able to maintain their paycheck is one of my prime concern.”

RELATED: How VA hospitals are dealing with coronavirus cases amid spike in the veteran population

Both Desai and Ang said if any offices are forced to close, it would be detrimental to the entire health care system.

"I think that would really cause a lot of pain in the medical system because you're not going to have family physicians or internist or pediatricians taking care of many many patients with multiple medical issues,” Ang said. “It's going to be a big problem if a lot of them shut down."

Ang said a lot of private practice primary care offices are independent small businesses that have rent and bills to pay. He said his practice has been able to get help through the CARES Act and medicare.

RELATED: Teacher who spent 16 days intubated is now home recovering from coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression; Trump to sign $500B aid bill

RELATED: José Andrés serving free meals at Orioles stadium in Baltimore

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.