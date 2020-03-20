WASHINGTON — A senior resident at The Kensington assisted living center in Falls Church tested positive for coronavirus, Fairfax County Health Department officials said on Friday. It's the first reported case of the virus in the city.

Seven other residents who reported symptoms were also tested, with their results coming back negative. According to the county health department, the man who tested positive has been in self-isolation since originally reporting respiratory illness problems on March 14.

Beyond the seven residents who were tested, two staff members at The Kensington are also awaiting test results. In a release from the care center, one staff member had called out of work after taking their temperature and won't return until the results have come back. Another was told to leave the care center after developing a fever and is also awaiting the results.

"The virus has now hit home for our community as it has for so many communities around our country and around the world," Falls Church Mayor David Tarter in a statement. "It underscores just how serious this pandemic is, and the importance of following the recommendations and mandates of our health care professionals."

Amy Feather, the executive director of The Kensington, said the facility has been working with the VA Department of Health to help monitor and provide adequate care for other residents.

"The Department of Health has been an invaluable partner in helping us mobilize the resources we need to protect, test and monitor the health of our residents and staff," Feather said. “We are extremely grateful to them for their help.”

