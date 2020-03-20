FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With schools across the country shut down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a local teacher hopes a website she created can help students continue their studies away from the classroom.

Kristine Coronado, who teaches high school history, said she recently spent a few hours putting together a site offering lessons and research for students whose studies were cut short due to school closures.

On Thursday, students could learn more about World War I, the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and World War II by visiting Coronado's site.

"As I was looking through social media and different platforms, a lot of parents didn’t know what to do with their kids," she said. "I kind of just threw together a Google site with information that I’ve gathered throughout all my years teaching."

RELATED: VA coronavirus update: Gov. Northam discusses inmate incarceration health, small business plans and childcare efforts

With the site now able to offer help for students and parents, Coronado hoped it could make learning easier for them as they remain away from school.

"I just want people to feel like they’re not lost and there is hope," she said. "I guess it’s just one way to help bring the community a little bit closer during the coronavirus pandemic."

While the country now navigates through an uncertain time, Coronado believed students could take lessons from learning about the past.

"We were teaching the Great Depression and finishing up with that [before school closed]," she said. "You can link a lot of that with possibly what could happen or what people are going through now."

Moving forward, she hoped students and parents would find value having the resource available online.

"When we come together, everyone can help each other out," she said. "The main thing is helping each other out."

RELATED: Coronavirus forces parents and students to get creative with at-home education with schools closed

RELATED: 'It's going to be a test of who we are' | Fairfax County teacher with coronavirus speaks from quarantine

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.