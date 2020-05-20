Fairfax County begins reopening parks for Memorial Day weekend

All 427 community parks have begun a phased in reopening.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Park Authority has begun a phased in reopening of all parks in the park system on Wednesday.

All 427 community parks will be reopened for limited use in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Virginia Governor’s office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All facilities and restrooms will remain closed.

“We greatly appreciate the patience and cooperation shown by County residents during this closure,” said Park Authority Executive Director Kirk Kincannon. “We understand this has been a challenge to many who enjoy the park system on a regular basis. And it will be important that everyone follows the safety and physical distancing guidelines recommended by health authorities.”

Park visitors are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines as well as limiting group sizes to fewer than 10 people. Visitors should also avoid closed facilities.

Park Authority amenities that are closed are: